BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education voted to approve a contract addendum for Interim Superintendent Sue Green at its Tuesday evening meeting.
The contract update followed the board voting on April 7 to accept the resignation of Interim Co-Superintendent Bill Beckley, who had been serving as a co-superintendent with Green since January.
Board of Education President Jeff Klett said the contract will still run through June 30 like before. Green’s salary was increased to be commensurate with that of a full-time superintendent going forward.
In an interview last week, Klett said Beckley did a great job, but the needs of the district changed with the arrival of the coronavirus. Klett said the original intent was for Beckley to get out into the schools, to rebuild trust and communication which cannot be done with the temporary school closures. Klett said Beckley agreed to step down at this point in order to limit any further financial commitments the district has to him. The Daily News has requested a copy of his separation agreement, but had not received it as of press time.
During Tuesday’s meeting the board also approved a contract with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) to do the district’s permanent superintendent search at a price of no greater than $12,000.
The board discussed how it can’t move ahead with allowing the health system to use Aldrich Intermediate School for potential patient overflow in light of COVID-19 until it has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to approve. The MOU is expected to come to the board at the next meeting. The use of Aldrich for potential non-COVID patient overflow is at the request of the City of Beloit’s Emergency Operations Center.
Klett said the health system’s insurance is fine but the district is waiting for the district’s insurance company to give the approval for the agreement.
