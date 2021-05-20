BELOIT — Area school districts officials have varying views on the importance of administrators living within district boundaries.
While state law generally prohibits government units from requiring employees reside within boundaries—with limited exceptions including requirements for law enforcement and emergency personnel to live within 15 minutes of assigned jurisdiction—some school leaders still place a strong emphasis on living locally.
The Lincoln Academy, for example, requires its CEO to live in Beloit and strongly encourages other administrators and staff to do so.
“It’s a community school and administrators will be interacting with community parents and children. It’s not an expectation for teachers, but imperative for the leadership team to become part of the community,” said Kids First Beloit Board of Directors Chair Lisa Furseth. “We really think it matters that kids see their teachers and school leaders in the community.”
Furseth said they made it a requirement when they hired Lincoln Academy CEO Kristi Cole that she would relocate to Beloit in a certain time frame which was spelled out in her contract. When asked about the law prohibiting governmental units from requiring, as a condition of employment, employees to reside within a jurisdiction, Furseth said: “That requirement was reviewed by legal counsel.”
Furseth said those with the Lincoln Academy are working informally with other staff to strongly encourage their residency in Beloit. All administrators, with the exception of one with a spouse who owns a business in Milwaukee, were encouraged to live in Beloit and agreed. They are here or in the process of moving. The person who had the exception moved the family to Delavan to get closer to Beloit. Because of the real estate shortage, Furseth said several administrators are in the process of building homes right now as they couldn’t find houses on the market.
“Having kids see their school leaders and teachers in the store, church, farmers market or other places helps kids be aspirational and have role models they can recognize in their community,” Furseth said.
When School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller was asked if having staff live in the district was beneficial and if the board was looking at ways to promote it, she stated: “The board has not formally discussed this issue. And to my knowledge state law prohibits residency requirements.”
The School District of Beloit (SDB) has a majority of its staff living outside the city. Sixteen administrators live in Beloit and 31 administrators live outside of the district.
Beloit School District Superintendent Dan Keyser, who had been living in Janesville at the time of his hire, recently moved to Fort Atkinson to move into a house which belonged to his father-in-law who recently passed away.
“The superintendent is a pillar of the community and, I want and believe being in the community is something that is important to me and the only thing more important than my job is my family and we are living in Fort Atkinson because of the death of my father-in-law,” Keyser said.
When asked his view on if administrators, or even teachers, should live in the community, Keyser said where staff lives does not impact the quality of their work or commitment to the mission of the district. He noted it’s becoming an increasingly mobile society for staff and students. Some families living in other communities, for example, send their children to the Beloit school district through open enrollment because the family members work in Beloit or prefer Beloit to their home district.
Although Keyser said families are encouraged to come and live in Beloit, ultimately where a person resides is separate from what they do for the district in terms of employment.
Beloit Turner Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said he lives in the Turner district. A total of four of eight administrators live in the district
Parkview District Administrator Steve Lutzke said he lives in the Parkview School District in Orfordville.
“Two of my administrative team live in the Parkview School District, and four of my administrators live outside the district,” he said.