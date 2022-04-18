JANESVILLE—As employers deal with worker shortages, apprenticeships have become more important. But, apprentices sometimes have to reach into their own pockets to buy tools and equipment for their new positions that can put them on a road to a new career.
Blackhawk Technical College recently had 16 recipients for the Tools of the Trade scholarships. This scholarships are meant to assist students who are also participating in apprenticeships in the industrial or construction trade.
Tools of the Trade is provided by the Ascendium Education Group, which works with the federal government to provide loans, scholarships and opportunities for lower-income students.
The Tools for the Trade program was able to assist 250 construction and industrial trade apprentices from 15 Wisconsin Technical College System institutions as of April 2022.
“Each apprentice received a $1,500 scholarship to assist with the cost of equipment, tools and clothing to keep them on the path to success,” a news release from Ascendium Education Group stated.
This is the eighth year in a row, Ascendium Education Group has offered the Tools of The Trade scholarship.
One of the scholarship recipients from Blackhawk Technical College was Hunter Van Wyhe.
“My teacher told our class that we could apply for this scholarship if we qualify. I filled out some questions pertaining to how the money would benefit myself,” Wyhe said. “I explained my expenses: books, tuition, tools, travel, materials, mortgage, car payments. After that I submitted my request and waited for about six months, to see if I had been awarded the Tools of the Trade scholarship.”
Apprentices can apply through the website at https://tott.awardspring.com. Applications open in late summer and close on Oct. 31.
The Tools of the Trade scholarship’s goal is to help students pay for their costly journey to a new career.
“The Tools of the Trade scholarship helped me recover some of my loses while being an apprentice. Apprentices start at the lower end of the pay scale, so this scholarship really gave me a moral boost,” Wyhe said.
One business who has been offering “’on craft,’ high school and college apprenticeship programs for the last six years is The Boldt Company. The Boldt Company has offices in Madison and Waukesha.
“We want to spread awareness to the schools that there are opportunities for students. If they are in either high-school or higher education to build their skills and get hands on experience, while learning”, said John K Huggett, Vice President and General Manager of The Boldt Company.
“We have a ‘Earn while You Learn’ program where we offer paid apprenticeships for applicants,” Huggett said.
This is only one of many businesses that offer opportunities to students.
“I am part of the electrical apprenticeship through the local 890 union. The experience is great. On the job training, classroom work, working with some of the industry’s best,” Wyhe said.
“[To be an apprentice] you need to take a placement test. The test includes a math portion and a written portion, followed by an interview with the apprenticeship committee. The committee ranks you based on your scores,” noted Wyhe. “The top scores get chosen to participate in the apprenticeship every year. No one needs to worry if they didn’t score high. You can work as a CE or a year or two, to rank higher. Eventually you will get in!”