BELOIT — “Stay strong, and whatever comes along, breathe and smile.”
That’s what Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) Principal’s Secretary Deb Edmonds said the late BMHS Principal Carole Campbell told her colleagues with the School District of Beloit.
Her coworkers are missing a mentor, friend and dedicated educator after she passed away on March 7 at age 65 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. A scholarship has been set up in her honor for BMHS students who are planning to pursue careers in education, and her family is holding a celebration of life for her on July 25 at the Waukesha Rotary. Those who wish to donate to her scholarship fund can donate at www.gofundme.com/f/carole-campbell-memorial-scholarship.
Campbell was born and raised until the age of 17 on Long Island, New York. She started her career in Viroqua, Wisconsin as a student teacher in 1977 followed by Brodhead.
She started teaching in Beloit in 1991 at McLenegan and Royce Elementary Schools. She then became principal and served Royce, Hackett and McLenegan Elementary schools. She first retired in June 2013 as the Director of Curriculum. She returned in 2014 as a teacher of gifted and talented students and as Cunningham Principal. She then became a principal leadership specialist and finished her career as principal at BMHS, retiring again in 2018, according to district information.
Former Superintendent Tom Johnson said Campbell was a wonderful school administrator with an intense focus and big heart.
“She impacted education at all levels in her many roles. She ended on a high note serving as principal of BMHS, which she told me repeatedly that she loved. She was adored by so many, especially her students and families. I consider myself blessed to have served with such a colleague and friend. While she is terribly missed, her legacy looms large, “Johnson said.
“She understood the role of a successful administrator is to serve, support, and guide others,” said Retired Administrator and former Interim Superintendent Sue Green.
Green met Campbell when she moved with her family to Wisconsin. The two attended Parker High School together and were in the Pom Pom squad and more. Both wanted to become teachers. Campbell first went to UW Madison, later transferring to UW Whitewater where Green attended and the two became roommates.
“She loved The Beatles, pistachio nuts, the movie Dirty Dancing, and Long Island—where she grew up. She loved dancing and never shied away from showing someone her ability to tap dance,” she said.
Green said Campbell taught with great enthusiasm, ease, dedication and utmost care for her students. Always organized, staff used to laugh at her “color coordinated” system of organizing her calendar, which Green started to emulate.
While Campbell was meticulous and organized, retired McLenegan and Royce Elementary Principal Carol Fox said Campbell also had a great sense of humor. Sometimes principals had to discuss serious matters, and Campbell could be counted on to lighten the mood.
Fox said she admired Campbell for working different roles and situations, as she was sometimes assigned to challenging places. If it wasn’t a welcoming atmosphere when she entered, Campbell would win everyone over and build a team. Pretty soon, the staff couldn’t figure out how they ever lived without her.
BMHS Principal’s Secretary Deb Edmonds said Campbell was not only the principal she worked with, but also a mentor.
“Her life was marked by her caring, kindness, generosity and dedication to her staff and students. She was always determined, dedicated and detailed, very organized, in everything she did. She had a courageous smile, sense of humor and positive attitude,” Edmonds said. “A truly great boss is hard to find, difficult to part with and impossible to forget. Carole was that boss to me and a friend for life,” Edmonds said.