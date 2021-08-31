BELOIT—Gregg Schneider and Christine Raleigh have applied for the vacancy on the School District of Beloit Board of Education, according to information from board secretary Michelle Shope.
The two ran in the spring 2021 election, but did not make it on the board. The term for the vacant seat on the board will expire in April 2022.
Board of Education President Megan Miller said the board will hold a public meeting next week when the public can witness candidate interviews. The same questions will be asked of each candidate. The seated board did not create the questions as they were used by previous boards when looking to fill vacancies.
After the open session interviews are conducted the board will deliberate and then vote on who to appoint.
“Whoever gets the most votes wins,” Miller said.
The board also will need to hold an organizational meeting where they will appoint the new board member to committees.
“My hope is they are seated and ready to fully participate by the Sept. 21 board meeting,” Miller said.
Schneider retired as the Beloit School District’s transitions specialist for students in the special education program in January of 2018. He was previously a program manager for special education; an English co-teacher; worked with the 18-21 year old transition program and was a supervisor of special education. Before moving to Beloit in 2007, he was the transitions specialist for the school district of Durham in North Carolina where he worked for five years.
Today, he serves on the Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center Advisory Committee, is a member of League of Women Voters, a member of Kiwanis and a deacon in the Episcopal Church. He is working to establish a branch in Rock County of the Poor People’s Campaign, is a member of Democracy Defenders which works to get out the vote and a member of Immigration Task Force of Beloit. He is married to Susan Adams.
Raleigh, 31, is a married mother with four young children. In an earlier interview she said one of her older children, who is school age, is in Rock County Christian School and the other one is home schooled. During that interview she said she lives on the West Side of Beloit and wanted to stand up for what is best for youth and can speak from a parent’s perspective.
Raleigh has managed a small in-home clothing boutique since 2017. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Waldorf College, now known as Waldorf University.
The district had been collecting names of interested candidates to replace former board member Stephanie Jacobs who resigned. Jacobs wrote a letter to Superintendent Dan Keyser and the board of education which she shared with the Daily News which referenced concerns about what she saw as the board involving itself in matters that should be left up to administration and claimed some board members had personal agenda. She declined to comment when asked which board members she was referencing to or what their agenda was.