BELOIT—The Beloit Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who pointed a gun at a community service officer on Sunday night, according to Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.
At around 7:42 p.m., the community service officer was driving south on Prairie Avenue near Switch Track Alley when he observed a vehicle driving slowly north on Prairie Avenue. As the two vehicles passed, a passenger in the other vehicle pointed a gun at the officer, Sayles wrote in a Facebook post published on Monday.
“Threats of violence and violence against our officers will not be tolerated. This was an unprovoked act against an officer who serves the community by primarily handling animal calls and assisting with traffic control,” Sayles said. “This is especially concerning as we hear stories nationwide about officers being ambushed and attacked. We want our community to be safe for everyone; we have spent significant training time so that our police officers are equipped with resources to de-escalate violence and assist those going through a mental health crisis. Instead, this heinous act puts both the suspect and our officers in significant danger.”
More details of the investigation into the incident will be released later, Sayles said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock County non-emergency number at 608-757-2244 or the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers 608-362-7463. Tips can also be left online through www.p3tips.com.