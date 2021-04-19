BELOIT — Newly-appointed Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles plans to make some internal changes to help reduce crime in the city as well as strengthening community ties to build trust and cooperation with Beloit residents.
Sayles announced three short-term goals for the department, including: reducing crime citywide; improving community trust; and implementing a peer-support program to improve mental health of officers who respond to traumatic calls for service.
Beloit has seen a spike in gun-related crimes, from shots fired to fatal shootings, since last year. Sayles said he will use the department’s crime analyst to help disseminate actionable intelligence to patrol officers and detectives.
“We want to use the data to put our officers in the right spots,” Sayles said. “Our crime analyst is the oil of the engine that keeps our department running as it should. We’re going to be transparent with the community about where crimes are occurring in Beloit.”
Coupled with the use of crime data, Sayles said the department would focus resources on “hot spot” areas in Beloit were a majority of crimes and calls for service come from.
“I want us to be proactive, not reactive,” Sayles said.
To help build trust, Sayles added the department would kickoff quarterly community meetings with inter-department teams of officers that will meet with residents on Beloit’s West and East sides later this summer.
“With the community response teams, they will be going to neighborhoods and talking to residents there and learning about what they are seeing and the things they are dealing with on a daily basis,” Sayles said.
Due to the pandemic, the department had to suspend in-person community events with residents, but Sayles said the department is planning ways to start those back up with safety measures in place.
“That’s one of the biggest things over the next 90 days that we are going to get going again,” Sayles said. “It’s one of our biggest things for outreach and residents can have open and honest conversations with our officers. Our number one priority is doing these events safely.”
In growing the department, Sayles said he would find a department member to step in and handle recruitment, a role he previously held. Over 60% of officers in the department were hired five years ago, and Sayles said the department could continue to push for increased diversity, not only in racial diversity, but also gender diversity.
“We need to represent the community that we serve,” Sayles said. “We’re going to focus on bringing in candidates to Beloit. We have to be inclusive to everyone.”
Sayles said the department would continue to rely heavily on social media outreach and interactions with the community, highlighting the department’s online reach via Facebook and Twitter.
Coupled with the community engagement online, Sayles said the department would make an effort to show how valuable information from residents can be used in solving crimes. Fear of coming forward to speak out about crimes in Beloit hinders investigations and prevents families finding justice, and Sayles urged residents to stand behind the information they provide.
“We will do everything in our power to protect a person’s identity if they are coming forward with information that could help bring closure to a grieving family,” Sayles said. “Without our community, all of our hard work is for nothing. We need our community. They are central to everything we do.”