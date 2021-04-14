BELOIT — Andre Sayles, a 16-year veteran of the Beloit Police Department, is set to become Beloit’s first Black police chief.
The Beloit Police and Fire Commission (PFC) took action Wednesday afternoon to unanimously appoint Sayles, who previously served as captain of patrol. He will be the first Black police chief in the department’s 119-year history. Sayles is the 19th chief in the department’s long line of past leaders.
The appointment will take effect on April 19, according to the resolution approved at Wednesday’s PFC meeting.
The PFC search to find a new chief started in September of 2020 following the departure of former chief David Zibolski who left Beloit for the police chief’s position in Fargo, North Dakota.
After a nationwide search, the PFC decided upon two internal finalists—Sayles and Inspector and Interim Chief Thomas Stigler. Both candidates spoke directly to the community during a well-attended virtual forum on April 7.
On Wednesday, Sayles thanked the PFC for the opportunity to lead the department, saying he would put his “blood, sweat and tears” into the department.
“This is something that I put a lot of effort towards,” Sayles said. “I believe I have done that with my tenure here at the Beloit Police Department through the ways I have connected with the community; the way I have connected with other city employees and have connected our department to be one, wholesome family. I am at a loss for words. It is an awesome accomplishment.”
He acknowledged continuing to move the department forward would be a “difficult task,” adding he wanted the department to continue to follow the latest training and procedural standards as part of the commitment to 21st century policing and “being stewards of our community.”
“I am ready for it and there’s nothing that will stand in my way for us becoming one of the greatest police departments in the country,” Sayles said.
Beloit PFC President Ron Watson said Sayles’ strong community ties made him the overwhleming favorite for the job.
“We are excited for the vision, energy and leadership that Chief Sayles will bring to this department, and are extremely grateful for the input on this important decision from stakeholders across our community,” Watson said Wednesday in a statement to the Beloit Daily News.
Sayles said three short-term priorities for the department would be reducing crime, improving community trust and implementing a peer-support program for officers.
“This new mission isn’t about me,” Sayles said. “It’s about our city and the men and women guarding it. I know I’m the chief, my officers know and my community knows. We have work to do collectively to assist the City of Beloit in becoming a prime place for residents to call home. I’m excited to get to work with the department, city employees and most importantly the community.”
Sayles has been with the Beloit Police Department since 2005, and has held several positions spanning tactical operations, training instructor and as a patrol officer in the department’s now-reorganized drug and gang unit. In 2013 he was promoted to sergeant and later to Lieutenant of Community Outreach. Sayles created the department’s Explorer Program that engages with youth in the community, and serves as the department’s lead recruiter in finding future Beloit officers by visiting colleges across the country.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Iowa Wesleyan University. Sayles is currently is seeking his Masters of Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Criminal Justice Management from UW-Platteville.
A swearing-in ceremony will be held at a later date to-be-determined.