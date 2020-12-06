BELOIT — A woman was injured by gunfire Saturday near the corner of Park and Bushnell avenues, according to Beloit police.
Police were called to the incident at about 2:14 a.m. Saturday, according to the Beloit Police Facebook page.
The 21-year-old woman was in a vehicle when she was shot. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Saturday’s shooting marks the 17th time a person has been injured or killed by gunfire in Beloit this year and only days since another person was injured by gunfire.
On Nov. 30, a 19-year-old man was shot and injured in an apparent robbery, according to Beloit Police Department reports. That incident was reported at 2:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue when three suspects entered the home of the victim and shot him during an apparent robbery.
Police are still investigating the only fatal shooting in the city this year, which occurred on Oct. 3. Chelsea R. Payton, 26, was shot and killed near the intersection of Grand and Park avenues. A large group of people had gathered at a residence near that intersection and several shots reportedly were fired.
Beloit police have not released the names of the victims in the two most recent shooting incidents. Police have not indicated if any of the shooting incidents are related.
Anyone who has any information about the latest shooting or any of the shootings is urged to contact the police department or contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to the website at gbacrimestoppers or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.