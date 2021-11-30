JANESVILLE—Reindeer, Santa Clauses and elves will be prowling through Janesville’s pubs this Sunday.
Project 16:49 is holding the 8th Annual Santa’s Pub Crawl with proceeds to benefit the nonprofit organization serving Rock County’s unaccompanied homeless teens and the Rock County Cancer Coalition. The Pub Crawl returns from 11 a.m.—5 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Janesville.
“People have a great time. It brings a lot of people downtown and raises a lot of money for different charities,” said Jeremiah Homerding, a co-owner of Wiggys Saloon at 9 N. Parker Drive.
Last year the event was held over a longer time span due to COVID-19 restrictions. People were able to get a passport stamped at various bars over a month. This year festivities will once again be part of one action-packed Sunday afternoon much to the delight of fans.
Homerding said it’s always a festive event, with people dressing up in fun holiday-themed attire and enjoying their day of pub hopping.
“There are some very creative people out there, and they much appreciate it. We hand out a hat to everyone who participates,” he said.
A $10 admission includes a Santa hat and Christmas card that can be stamped at participating locations. The cards are then entered into a drawing for great prizes, including tickets to a Green Bay Packers game and suite tickets for a Badger basketball game. Individual locations will have other raffles and activities happening throughout the day, as well.
Attendees can purchase their hat and card and start at any of the eight participating locations, and continue in any order. Santa’s Pub Crawl locations are: Wiggy’s Saloon, Rock County Brewing Company, Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, Looking Glass, Genisa Wine Bar, drafthouse, Riley’s Sports Bar & Grill and O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub.
Much of the money raised comes from the Christmas Cash Raffle held in conjunction with Santa’s Pub Crawl. Raffle tickets are available now at all participating locations for $5 each. Winners will be drawn on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Wiggy’s Saloon.
Project 16:49 Executive Director Tammy DeGarmo said the event has traditionally raised around $9,000 or $10,000. She is hoping having the Rock County Cancer Coalition as a co-beneficiary of the event will increase support for the pub crawl.
Proceeds from the event and raffle benefit Project 16:49 and Rock County Cancer Coalition.
Project 16:49 is a local, year-round resource for unaccompanied homeless youth, ages 14 to 21. The organization provides basic assistance and case management services, and operates two transitional living homes. Approximately 300 unaccompanied homeless youth are identified in Rock County each year.
DeGarmo said food needs are up among homeless youth as food costs are increasing. Some may not have transportation to a pantry or space for cooking.
In past years Project 16:49 has provided two $10 gift cards for homeless students in their holiday gift bags they receive prior to winter break. This year those at Project 16:49 are hoping to provide two $10 gift cards for fast food and one $25 grocery card along with the staples they receive each year such as a warm blanket, hats, gloves, scarves, socks and some fun items.
“Food has become a hot commodity and prices have increased. If we get enough donations we will offer more,” DeGarmo said.
DeGarmo said the gift bag collection will continue until Dec. 14, in time to get them out to schools before winter break.
“We have such a wonderful community that supports our kids. We have different collection drives at different businesses and people who drop things for us at the houses and make sure our kiddos get taken care of,” DeGarmo said.
For more information visit project1649.org.
Rock County Cancer Coalition offers a community based support system focused on reducing the financial burden of cancer patients within the Rock County community.
Any kind of check or cash donations can be sent to Project 16;39, 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville WI 53545.