ROCKFORD _ Bernie Sanders campaign staff have announced the Vermont Senator will not appear in Rockford on Tuesday as previously announced.
Sanders, who is seeking the Democrat nomination for U.S. President, had been expected to appear for a rally at the Coronado Theater in Rockford on Tuesday. His campaign stated Sanders will not be able to appear in Rockford due to scheduling difficulties.
Sanders did appear for a rally in Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday. His campaign noted He is scheduled to appear for a rally in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday at the Huntington Convention Center.
