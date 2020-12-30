ROCK COUNTY—Donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign fell far short of the year’s anticipated goal, but the organization saw an influx of online giving compared to in-person fundraising due to COVID-19.
Major Tom McDowell said the Salvation Army for Rock County received $130,000, down from the goal of $204,000.
“It’s extraordinary,” McDowell said. “We’ve never been that far off. We are continuing our online and mail-in campaign and we are hoping those make up the difference.”
McDowell said volunteer hours were down for this year’s campaign, which directly impacted donations. In total, McDowell estimated kettles were placed at 25% fewer locations due to decreased in-person volunteers.
“When we had kettles out, donations were really consistent,” he added. “People were very cautious this year, obviously. We missed some of our long-time volunteers.”
One bright spot has been online giving, with the Salvation Army division for Wisconsin tracking online donations that increased from $30,000 last year to $230,000 in 2020.
“We want to let people know that our campaign is still going on,” McDowell said. “People decided to donate online from the safety of their own homes. I think that made a big difference this year.”
Donations are still accepted at facebook.com/RockCountySA/