Growing up, Abi Tochalauski said her family benefited from volunteers’ kind efforts and food or toy donation programs.
Years later, Tochalauski, Volunteer and Special Events Coordinator with The Salvation Army’s Rock County Corps, said she feels motivated by her first-hand experiences to help as many families as possible—especially amidst COVID-19.
“What you have extra, try to give,” Tochalauski said. “It’s very needed right now. Whatever extra you have right now, it is very necessary to be able to help those around you right now.”
This holiday season, the Salvation Army is running toy donation drives, bell ringer fundraisers and offering a take-home Thanksgiving meal for families in need—all while managing health precautions in light of the pandemic.
Volunteer Rocky Plomb, who has been giving his time for five years alongside his wife, Connie, has been helping out with lunch programs each week recently. Connie bakes cupcakes often, including numerous different flavors to add some variety and brighten people’s days.
“The Salvation Army works relentlessly to meet the needs of people in the area,” Plomb said. “For me, it’s giving back.”
Around Thanksgiving time, Tochalauski said the Salvation Army has restructured its traditional in-person Thanksgiving meal in light of health precautions. This year volunteers will distribute to-go meals packaged in Styrofoam containers for those in need.
Tochalauski said she anticipates the Salvation Army will serve about 1,000 meals to families throughout Rock County.
Meals can be picked up either at the Rock County Community Center in Janesville, 514 Sutherland Ave., or the Red Shield Center in Beloit, 628 Broad St.
The meal time is set for between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Families also can call ahead to arrange a pickup.
The Salvation Army also is putting on a toy donation drive to benefit area families, which began Nov. 2.
Tochalauski said the Angel Tree Program is expected to provide toys for hundreds of children in need—anywhere between roughly 500 and 800 total. Around 272 families applied for holiday assistance this year.
Community members who wish to donate toys for kids can pick up an angel tag at Walmart in either Beloit or Janesville. The option to donate runs through Dec. 31.
Toys can then be dropped off in designated bins either at Sam’s Club in Janesville, 3900 Deerfield Dr., or the Salvation Army Center in Beloit, 628 Broad St.
Donations can be dropped off at any time in Janesville. In Beloit, toys can be donated between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
In 2019, Tochalauski said the Salvation Army recorded about 300 kids in Janesville alone who received toy donations. Now that the organization has combined its services in Beloit and Janesville, plus with increased needs due to the coronavirus, she expects the number of families who will be helped will be higher.
Tochalauski said the pandemic has forced many families into poverty, reaffirming the importance of community donations and charity work. The Salvation Army offers rental assistance to some families, along with coats for the winter.
Tochalauski said recently she was glad to see one woman unexpectedly donated 16 coats to be given to families in need.
The Salvation Army also is planning its annual Red Kettle Campaign, where volunteers ring bells and collect monetary donations. The campaign begins Nov. 20 and will end on Dec. 24.
The Salvation Army has set a fundraising goal of $560,000. That number reflects the merger of Beloit and Janesville facilities as well as a 3% increase from prior years in order to meet increased needs amidst economic fallout due to COVID-19.
Bell ringers will be out every day of the week, except for Sundays and Thanksgiving Day. The volunteers will begin their efforts in Beloit on Nov. 20 and in Janesville on Nov. 21.
“We have been successful in meeting an increased demand prompted by the health crisis” said Major Tom McDowell, Rock County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Now we want to rescue Christmas for families in our area, a number of whom have not sought help in the past, by providing toys and food to those in need.”
During a launch event at Culvers in Beloit, 2676 Cranston Rd., restaurant owner Bill Lock will match donations to the amount raised at the kettles throughout the city on that day. Major Tom and Julie McDowell will also provide opening remarks at 10 a.m.
In Janesville, a launch event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Rd. Santa Claus will make an appearance from 2-4 p.m., and community members can drop off letters for Santa and donate to the Angel Tree program.
Anyone who is interested in ringing bells this year can sign up online at www.registertoring.com or call The Salvation Army Bell Office at 608-757-8300.
Bell ringers will be wearing masks, volunteers in groups of no more than two, maintaining social distance and cleaning kettles often. The Salvation Army also has added cashless donation methods to minimize direct physical contact.