SALVATION ARMY BELL RINGING
Buy Now

A child donates to the Salvation Army outside Hobby Lobby in Janesville in 2021. The Salvation Army of Rock County was short of its Red Kettle Campaign goal this holiday season.

 Adams Publishing Group file photo

ROCK COUNTY — The Salvation Army of Rock County’s Red Kettle Campaign fell short of its fundraising goal this holiday season, and area residents are being asked to assist the non-profit agency.

The goal was to raise $590,000, and together with the generosity of the community, a total of $494,231 was raised, leaving the Salvation Army $95,769 shy of its goal for the season.