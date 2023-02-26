ROCK COUNTY — The Salvation Army of Rock County’s Red Kettle Campaign fell short of its fundraising goal this holiday season, and area residents are being asked to assist the non-profit agency.
The goal was to raise $590,000, and together with the generosity of the community, a total of $494,231 was raised, leaving the Salvation Army $95,769 shy of its goal for the season.
The Christmas campaign started Nov. 18 and finished Jan. 31.
“Our Christmas campaign fell short of the goal set for the second year. We are thankful for all of the donations made,” said Major Tom McDowell, Rock County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “The giving patterns have changed over the past two years with more donors giving during 2022 after the Christmas season. We sincerely hope this will be the case this year as well. We are indebted to the generosity of the people in our communities. It is because of your support we were able to provide Christmas toys, food, clothing, transportation, transitional housing, emergency shelter, rent and utility assistance for vulnerable people in Rock County.”
Donations are still needed to support The Salvation Army of Rock County’s programs and services.
Donations still can be offered in the following ways:
- By mail to The Salvation Army Rock County 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville, WI 53545