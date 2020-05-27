SOUTH BELOIT — After nearly 60 years of serving the community, Saint Peter’s School in South Beloit will permanently close at the end of the school year, according to Father Steven Sabo.
Sabo said the decision to close the school was prompted by a gradual decline in enrollment and revenue, coupled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I knew the ship was sinking,” Sabo said. “We did everything we could to keep the water from rising, but this (COVID-19) crisis put another hole in an already sinking ship. It was just a matter of time.”
For 57 years the school has offered Grades K-8 faith-based education to kids from across the Stateline Area.
“We have had extremely dedicated leadership and teachers that are completely committed to Catholic education,” Sabo said. “I will miss most the laughter and joy that I shared with principals, teachers and children. I will miss hearing the kids sing in church as well.”
As a transition plan, Sabo said the families were notified of other Catholic schools in the Stateline Area, and the school’s administration is also working to find placement for teachers looking to continue Catholic education.
Sabo said one of the toughest things about the COVID-19 pandemic was the sudden closure of the school.
“We’re working to find joy and peace in the midst of this crisis and we had to find creative solutions,” Sabo said. “We’ve been having families drive by and teachers wearing masks and having signs for the children.”
There’s plans for a summer picnic once social gatherings are permitted, Sabo added.
“We are praying for our graduates, students and teachers,” Sabo said. “We pray that they experience a future full of hope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.