Saint Lawrence Avenue to close on Thursday in Town of Beloit
Austin Montgomery
Sep 21, 2021

TOWN OF BELOIT—Saint Lawrence Avenue will be closed between Paddock Road and the Town of Newark town line for bridge construction, according to the Town of Beloit Road Department.

Bridge deck repairs will be made and drivers are encouraged to make plans for an alternative route as through traffic will not be allowed.