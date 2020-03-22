ROCKFORD - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center has initiated a no visitor policy, which started Sunday.
The policy was initiated to be in keeping with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's declaration regarding the coronavirus/COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of patients.
There are a few exceptions to the no visitor rules which include:
- One visitor will be allowed for surgical patients.
- One visitor will be allowed for childbirth patients (siblings will not be allowed).
- Special consideration will be given in cases of end-of-life patients.
- One designated healthcare decision maker will be allowed for patients unable to make decisions for themselves.
