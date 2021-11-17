SOUTH BELOIT—A Rockford teen has been arrested following a month-long investigation into a vehicle theft in South Beloit from June, according to the South Beloit Police Department.

A report of a stolen vehicle was taken by officers in the 300 block of Blackhawk Boulevard, with authorities identifying a suspect in the case in July, Police Chief Adam Truman said.

On Nov. 1, 19-year-old Thomas Brooks was taken into custody on a warrant for motor vehicle theft by the Rockford Police Department.