S. Beloit vehicle theft case results in arrest Austin Montgomery Nov 17, 2021 SOUTH BELOIT—A Rockford teen has been arrested following a month-long investigation into a vehicle theft in South Beloit from June, according to the South Beloit Police Department.A report of a stolen vehicle was taken by officers in the 300 block of Blackhawk Boulevard, with authorities identifying a suspect in the case in July, Police Chief Adam Truman said.On Nov. 1, 19-year-old Thomas Brooks was taken into custody on a warrant for motor vehicle theft by the Rockford Police Department.