SOUTH BELOIT—A Pennsylvania woman has been identified as a suspect in a July 24 shooting in South Beloit, according to the South Beloit Police Department.
The department has received a warrant for the arrest of Sylvia Trammell, of Braddock, Pennsylvania related to the July 24 shooting at the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and Roscoe Avenue.
The warrant charges Trammell with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Charges were announced against Trammell on Monday by South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
South Beloit police responded at around 1:45 a.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of Roscoe and Northwestern avenues.
A short time later, a 27-year-old woman was reported being treated for a gunshot wound to the head at a local hospital.
The incident comes following a March 25 shooting in which a man was injured in the 400 block of Washington Street.
Omar A. Marin, 18, was arrested on warrants out of Winnebago County, Illinois in relation to the shooting. Marin was taken into custody on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.