SOUTH BELOIT – A 71-year-old South Beloit woman who was last seen on Aug. 18 has been found deceased in Dane County, Wisconsin, according to the South Beloit Police Department.
On Monday, the department took a missing person report for Valorie L. McCreath, 71, who was last seen leaving her home in her red 2015 Nissan Sentra.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman confirmed on Thursday she was found deceased, but said it was unknown if foul play was suspected.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, Truman added.
At the time of the missing person report, the department said McCreath had host of medical issues that require her to use a walker and takes a large number of prescription medications daily. Both of her walkers and her medications were located still inside her residence.