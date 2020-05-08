SHARON—Andy Carlson said he feels at peace around the exotic animals at Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat.
Almost every weekend, he walks around the farm greeting the tigers, bears and lions that call the sanctuary home while helping out with chores.
And after 24 years and roughly 4,000 hours, he said caring for the animals still feels just as special.
“It’s an honor to be one of the voices for them,” Carlson said. “For me, it feels very rewarding to give myself to an organization that’s bigger than myself. There’s a lot of reciprocal energy going on.”
Valley of the Kings is a model for good animal care, Carlson said. And while the outside world feels very different than it did two months ago, the sanctuary remains a steady safe haven.
After the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” swallowed up widespread attention online, public interest in exotic species in the U.S. has exploded.
Although Carlson said he wishes the documentary had focused more on how animals are treated and less on the drama between zoo owners, he said the show has presented new opportunities to educate people.
“The animals, they’re sentient beings. It would have been nice for them to hammer that fact home more,” Carlson said. “They can think, they have emotions, they can express themselves.”
And in the new age of social distancing, Carlson said volunteers are abiding by state health recommendations while focusing on animal care.
“We’re still there making sure that the animals needs’ are taken care of,” Carlson said. “A lot of different species call the sanctuary home.”
Valley of the Kings, a nonprofit organization, was founded in 1973 by Jill E. Carnegie. She and her husband, Jim Tomasi, live at the site.
Under normal circumstances, paying members are allowed to visit the farm on weekends and see how their donations help the animals. Valley of the Kings also offers volunteer opportunities to area high school students.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tours were called off until further notice back in March.
Feeding the animals amidst the pandemic has been challenging, but not impossible.
Susan Reinholz, another longtime volunteer at the sanctuary, said donations have been more crucial than ever.
Some area restaurants donated leftover meats when they were forced to close in March. Local residents have sent in excess freezer meat before it spoils.
“We do what we can to make sure they consistently have food,” Reinholz said. “Trying to utilize everything they give us, that helps for a while.”
Reinholz said she is concerned about COVID-19 outbreaks at meat processing plants, which could impact the food supply or regular distribution.
Limits of a couple packages of meat per customer at grocery stores is another hurdle.
But Reinholz said the sanctuary is still running well. She handles most of the farm’s social media outreach, and she said their loyal audience continues to be generous.
“To me, everything is for the animals. The animals are loved. They know they’re safe here,” Reinholz said. “We’ve been blessed. We figure it out.”
Part of the draw for fans of “Tiger King” was watching cub petting, which Carlson said can be abused for profit.
Carlson said tiger cubs can generate upwards of $25,000 every week between petting and photos. Private zoo owners sometimes try to squeeze as much money out as possible until it becomes a safety issue.
Wisconsin is one of a handful of states where private citizens can own just about any exotic animal, Carlson said.
But a number of of private owners get a cub that outgrows its cuteness and becomes dangerous. Another issue could be the owner cannot properly feed the animal or afford veterinary bills and have to give it up.
“You don’t want to take on that responsibility,” he said.
The animals at Valley of the Kings generally come from private owners. Carlson said volunteers at the sanctuary do not breed the animals or trade them away.
“They live out their days. We don’t do any kind of exchange program,” Carlson said.
Tigers or lions bred in captivity, for example, are often subspecies that cannot be reintroduced to the wild, Carlson said.
Carlson said the sanctuary raises awareness about exotic animals’ needs and connects members to wildlife conservation organizations, should they wish to donate.
Carlson discovered Valley of the Kings by accident, nearly 25 years ago. He met the owners at the racetrack in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Fascinated all his life by big cats, he volunteered to help out.
Before long, Carlson became a tour guide and tiger caretaker. He described a “refreshingly tired” feeling at the end of volunteer days.
Valley of the Kings specializes in big cats like tigers and lions, but also houses bears, wolves, dogs, house cats, peacocks, leopards, horses, emus, ducks and a 65-year-old tortoise.
For more information about donations, volunteer opportunities and hours, go to votk.org.
Carlson said each animal has a different personality, and it’s a special experience when members connect with certain species.
“At Valley of the Kings, that’s their home. They’re much more casual and laid back,” Carlson said. “The animals love the attention, and for the people, the ability to make that sort of connection. It’s a very cool situation that happens.”
