Runners trot along the prairie path at the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus in Roscoe on Thanksgiving morning. Runners were working up an appetite for their holiday meals by taking a 3-mile run in the NorthPointe Turkey Trot.
Some runners in the NorthPointe Turkey Trot added a bit of fun and humor to their run on Thanksgiving morning. About 500 people took part in the 14th annual NorthPointe Turkey Trot at the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus in Roscoe.
ROSCOE—Josh Perez gathered with a few friends Thursday morning, but it wasn’t to prepare a Thanksgiving feast. It was more of a effort to work up an appetite for the traditional holiday meal.
Perez, along with about 500 others put on their running shoes to take part in the 14th annual NorthPointe Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The 3-mile run/walk challenges participants to trot along the prairie path on the campus of NorthPointe Health and Wellness along Rockton Road in Roscoe.
Perez, who works for Beloit Health System at NorthPointe, said this year was only the second time he has taken part in the run.
“I like to get a nice little run in before we sit down with friends and family for Thanksgiving,” he said.
Brandon Zweifel had a different motivation for taking part in the Turkey Trot.
“Josh is my trainer, so I’m challenging him,” Zweifel said. “I’m going to beat him.”
Zweifel, who lives in Roscoe, but formerly was from Janesville, said the event is a family affair for him.
“My wife and kids are here to cheer me on,” he said.
Eryn Murphy said this marked her first year running in the Turkey Trot, although she has been a runner for quite a while.
“I was an athlete in high school and I just kept running through college and after,” she said.
She said the Turkey Trot was her first organized run since the COVID-19 pandemic.
For some runners, there was an element of fun added to their running apparel. Some wore turkey hats while others donned tutus as the lined up at the starting line.
Although the skies were overcast and there were a few passing bouts of light rain, many runners said it was a perfect day for running.
Kris Willis, wellness director at NorthPointe in Roscoe, said the crowd that signed up for this year’s event is larger than last year. During the two previous years, an in-person Turkey Trot was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the event always has been fun for the participants and the spectators.
“We try to keep it a family friendly event, so pets are welcome and strollers are welcome,” he said. “In fact, there was a family of about 10 who showed up to run this year.”
Each of the runners received a commemorative Turkey Trot sweatshirt and top winners in the run were awarded pies and other food items to add to their Thanksgiving meal.
Also, those who showed up at the NorthPointe campus also could help others add to their dinner tables as NorthPointe is collecting nonperishable food items in its Pack the Pantry food drive. Food item donations will be accepted through Dec. 8 and the items will be given to food pantries in northern Illinois.