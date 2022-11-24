ROSCOE—Josh Perez gathered with a few friends Thursday morning, but it wasn’t to prepare a Thanksgiving feast. It was more of a effort to work up an appetite for the traditional holiday meal.

Perez, along with about 500 others put on their running shoes to take part in the 14th annual NorthPointe Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The 3-mile run/walk challenges participants to trot along the prairie path on the campus of NorthPointe Health and Wellness along Rockton Road in Roscoe.