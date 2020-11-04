After all the dust settled on Tuesday night, here’s a rundown of how many key races shaped out in Rock County and beyond.
Federal
Rock County Presidential Total: 46,649 votes (54.6%) for Joe Biden/Kamala Harris to 37,133 votes (43.5%) for President Donald Trump/Mike Pence.
Congress District One: 238,257 votes (59.4%) for Republican incumbent Bryan Steil over Democrat Roger Polack (163,154 votes, 40.6%)
Congress District Two: 318,487 votes (69.7%) for Democratic incumbent Mark Pocan over Republican Peter Theron (138,293 votes, 30.3%)
State of Wisconsin
Assembly District 31: Incumbent Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, received (9,139 votes, 55.5%) in Rock County and (10,822 votes, 63.3%) in Walworth County to defeat Democrat Elizabeth Lochner-Abel (7,297 votes 44.3% in Rock County and 6,252 votes, 36.7% in Walworth County)
Assembly District 45: Incumbent Mark Spretizer, D-Beloit, won (11,849 votes, 57.9%) in Rock County to defeat Republican Tawny Gustina (8,595 votes, 42%)
Rock County
District Attorney David O’Leary, Clerk Lisa Tollefson, Treasurer Michelle Roettger and Register of Deeds Sandy Disrud all ran unopposed and won office.
Rock County Referendums
Blackhawk Technical College public safety center passed (45,929, 57.4%)
Clinton School District school improvement and levy spike passed with (1,761 votes, 52.3%) and (1,753, 52.4%), respectively.
Janesville School District school improvement and levy increase passed with (20,842 votes, 67%) and (16,998 votes, 55.1%), respectively.