BELOIT — Beloit police are still seeking information regarding a 17-year-old runaway from Beloit who was first reported missing in November.
Beloit police are attempting to locate Keyonnie Handley, who was last seen on Nov. 3. Police said Handley had previously been in the care of guardians prior to being reported missing.
The department has no reason to believe Handley is endangered at this time, police said.
Another runaway, Jaylin Johnson, 16, of Beloit, was located on Monday after also having been missing since Nov. 3, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 608-757-2244, submit a tip through the P3 Tips app or contact Police Detective Amber Davies directly at 608-364-3009.