BELOIT—The Beloit School Board voted to appoint Joyce MH Ruff and Allison Semrau as its two new board members following six candidate interviews at a Tuesday evening special meeting.
Joyce MH Ruff, 69, is a former English teacher at Beloit Memorial High School and South Milwaukee High School. Ruff said she is retired and is familiar with all levels of education, teaching, relationships with students and parents, curriculum, peers and administration. She has grandchildren in the school district and sees a need for a little more diversified input, not only in racial terms, but also in diversity of perspectives, she said in an earlier interview with the Daily News.
During her board interview Tuesday evening Ruff said she served in 1980 one term on the Beloit School Board. She said she’s involved in the NAACP and her church, is a former Girl Scout and Brownie leader and attends games and concerts in the district.
Semrau attended district schools and went on to nursing school at Rockford University and worked at SwedishAmerican Health System. She’s currently a stay-at-home mom with kids in the district. Semrau said she has a lot of experience with children, will educate herself, listen to what the community needs and will find equality and equity for the district. Semrau has worked with low-income children in Rockford, volunteered and has served on the city’s Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee. Semrau said the district should look at the data and deliver the information to the teachers, community, the board and superintendent.
Ruff will take the position formerly occupied by John Wong, and Semrau will take the position formerly occupied by Maria Delgado.
Four others applicants for the board vacancies attended the candidate interviews including: Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit, Adriana Sanders, Kris Jacobsen and Christine Raleigh.
At a Sept. 7 meeting when the board voted to appoint Gregg Schneider to fill the position vacated by former board member Stephanie Jacobs, Miller announced the board would be looking to fill two additional vacancies—that of resigning members John Wong and Clerk Maria Delgado.
Raleigh had applied for the last vacancy before the board voted to appoint Schneider. She and Schneider had run in the spring 2021 election, but did not make it on the board.