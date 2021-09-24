BELOIT—They teach kids to read. They knit warm hats, stuff envelopes and organize the food pantries. And what they do, they’ve been doing for a very long time so they are pretty good at it.
They are the mighty arsenal of volunteers with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County (RSVP).
Twenty-seven of the mighty helpers with 20 plus years with RSVP were honored in an awards program on Sept. 16 at the Free United Methodist Church complete with muffins and coffee. The volunteers received a framed certificate for their work at the local ceremony. The commendation followed the volunteers being honored during the Governor’s Service Awards in Madison on Aug. 4.
“They are so reliable and we can always count on them to help,” said RSVP Program Manager Laura Anastasi.
Earlier in the morning, Anastasi had been alerted that a first grader was substantially behind in his reading goals. She immediately thought of Lois Ferrera, one of her “seasoned” America Reads Program volunteers who has been with RSVP for two decades. After one phone call, Ferrera was already selecting books and preparing for duty.
“She’s willing to go above and beyond,” Anastasi said of Ferrera. “We rely on people who can get the job done.”
Ferrera also has been part of the clothing and food distribution at Caritas for the past 20 years.
Others who often spring to action include RSVP loyal friends such as Joanne Petersons of Beloit, 83, an RSVP volunteer of 23 years and retired bank employee. She’s volunteered at St. Paul Lutheran Church for the last seven years where she helps with the Wednesday soup luncheon for those in need. She particularly enjoyed assisting with Lydia’s closet where clothes were sold for a quarter to support the lunch.
“The people with RSVP are wonderful. We can volunteer when we are able and can say ‘no,” Petersons said. “I feel like I’m helping people who need the help.”
Petersons has also pitched in at senior fairs, served as a library aide and is a Neighbor Works Blackhawk Region board member.
Norma Olin, a retired factory worker from Evansville, is a powerhouse of volunteering, weighing in at 24 years of service to RSVP. She has a penchant for helping with mailings when not out dancing to country music, tending her chickens and 2-acres of lawn and working her part time job cleaning house.
“I keep myself busy,” Olin said. “I love getting together to do mailings.”
Fung Scholz of Janesville is a volunteer of 22 years and ‘Rosie the Riveter’ who worked as a U.S. Cadet Nurse in World War II. She’s helped with RSVP’s Intergenerational Folk Fairs for the past five years demonstrating the art of quilling and knits and crochets hats, scarves and blankets for the needy. She said she taught herself knitting via a book as she loves to read.
Scholz describes her experience at RSVP as “wonderful” and a place to meet a lot of people.
“They are so friendly,” she said.
Here is a list of other volunteers honored.
20 Years
Margaret Brandenburg, a valuable part of the America Reads program at Jefferson Elementary School in Janesville.
Judith Lechelt has delivered Meals on Wheels to area shut-ins for the past 16 years.
Phil Pickett has been delivering Meals on Wheels to area shut-ins, in Rock County for the last 21 years. He also enjoys going out and performing with the Beloit Senior Center choir, “TheGoldenaires.”
Alfred Pinnow has been delivering Meals on Wheels in Rock County for 20 years. He has also been a member of “The Goldenaires” choir at Beloit Senior Center for 10 years.
Dorothy Warriner has been a volunteer at her church for the past seven years, as well as an escort at the Beloit Memorial Hospital. She is also a clerk at the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
21 years
Laurena Wise has done food and clothing distribution at Caritas for 22 years in addition she has volunteered in patient services at the hospital for 22 years.
Maricia Stenberg was very active volunteering at Grinnell Senior Center. She has also delivered Meals on Wheels for 20 years.
Gene Wenham has been a very active member of the Gathering Place Senior Center Programs.
Eva Pickett has delivered Meals on Wheels with her husband for the last 22 years. She also sings with the Senior Center choir, “The Goldenaires.”
Carol Hurley has been working in the Mercy Health System thrift shop for the last 10 years.
22 YEARS
Joyce Gray has spent 20 years volunteering at Rock County Courthouse. In her spare time she loves to knit hats and mittens for area school children.
23 Years
Naomi Hackbarth has been a curator’s assistant at the Rock County Historical Society for four years. She also volunteered for Agrace, Echo, Hedberg Public Library and Mercyhealth.
24 YEARS
Larry Clift has volunteered in several Senior Center Programs at the Gathering Place for the past 21 years.
Shirley Geffers has been a curator’s assistant at the Beloit Historical Society for 22 years. She has also been a tutor for the Stateline Literacy Council.
Karen Starling is currently volunteering at Beloit Health System doing clerical work. She has also volunteered for Caritas participating in food and clothing distribution.
26 YEARS
Dolores Leonard has been a part of the Goldenaires Choir at Grinnell Senior Center for the last 10 years. In addition to her volunteer work at Grinnell, Dolores has done programs, and clerical work for the last 26 years.
Virginia Nitz has participated in the Janesville Senior Center Programs for 26 years.
Marge Terneus participates in Senior Center Programs at the Gathering Place. She has been a part of all these programs for 26 years.
27 YEARS
Betty Ainger is a former employee of RSVP but wishes to continue the service it provides. She works in the gift/snack shop at Beloit Hospital as well as being a church volunteer.
Jane Clifts participates in Senior Center programs at the Gathering Place Senior Center. She has also provided congregate meals and worked at the center’s nutrition site.
Beth Schmuck has been volunteering for RSVP for 27 years. She has been a volunteer for the Public Health Department, the immunization clinics for the Rock County Health Department and knits and crochets blankets for the needy.
29 YEARS
Delores Folyer knits scarves by the boxful. She is so busy knitting different lengths and colors. She has also been an office volunteer for RSVP.
Yoshiko Glos is an instructor at Grinnell Hall Senior Center as well as a board member. She does flower arranging and makes all the corsages for the RSVP dinner.