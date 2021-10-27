(From left): Beloit Senior Fair (BSF) committee member and Grinnell Hall Senior Activity Center Manager Debbie Kraus, VetsRoll’s Dan Schreiber; BSF Committee Member and Rock County Council on Aging Caregiver Support Specialist Teena Monk-Gerber, BSF Committee Member and RSVP Seniors Volunteering for Seniors Coordinator Patty Hansberry, RSVP Executive Director Pam Carper and BSF Committee Member Linda Dalton gather in the front row behind (from left) BSF Committee Member John Kalkirtz and BSF Committee Member and NeighborWorks/Blackhawk Region Deputy Director Lizz Casey gather for a photo with $250 checks. RSVP and VetsRoll each received $250 as part of being awarded Linda Dalton Senior Service Award.
BELOIT—The Beloit Senior Fair awarded the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) and VetsRoll the Linda Dalton Senior Service Award in honor of Linda Dalton who continues to be involved since the Beloit Senior Fair was started 34 years ago, according to a press release issued by the Beloit Senior Fair Committee.
In 2019 the committee received six nominations and the committee chose Meals on Wheels.
In 2021, the second year of the award, the committee received 16 nominations from exhibitors naming several organizations that the committee reviewed. There are two recipients—Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Vets Roll.
RSVP volunteers provide services such as rides to medical appointments, shopping and to the pharmacy. They provide volunteer opportunities for individuals to help in various programs that provide a tremendous positive impact on individuals and the community. Both the volunteers and recipients’ lives are enriched by the experience.
VetsRoll appreciates our Veterans and Rosies by honoring them with a trip to Washington, D.C. to see war memorials and honoring their service to their country.
The award was great timing as VetsRoll is working on “Veterans Helping Veterans,” a new program that will be administered by RSVP. For additional information on the “Veterans Helping Veterans” program.