BELOIT—Plans for the 100th Anniversary celebration of Roy Chapman Andrews’ first of five Central Asiatic expeditions to the Gobi Desert, which led to the discovery of the first nest of fossilized dinosaur eggs, are reaching fruition.
A display and lecture at the Beloit Public Library, the annual presentation of the Roy Chapman Andrews Society Distinguished Explorer Award, and more to have been planned to mark the momentous anniversary.
The Distinguished Explorer Award events, honoring the 2022 honoree, Dr. Phillip Currie, are designed to fulfill the society’s mission statement, “to inspire scientific discovery by engaging with contemporary explorers who exemplify the legacy of Roy Chapman Andrews, Beloit’s native son.”
Steve Vavrus, president of the Roy Chapman Andrews Society, is excited about the opportunity to gather in person for the historic celebration.
“Our 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Last year was a virtual event, so this year provides an opportunity to commemorate the accomplishments of Andrews, with a number of presentations open to the public. We have an impressive array of memorabilia that will be on display,” he continued, “Offering a first time visual history exhibit providing wonderful educational opportunities.”
A member of the RCA board since 2014, Vavrus, noted the significance of the 19th Distinguished Award recipient, Dr. Phillip Currie.
“We have a world renowned explorer who has many strong similarities, specializing in dinosaurs, just like Roy Chapman Andrews,” Vavrus said.
As a prelude to the Distinguished Explorer Award, the Society will unveil an exhibit at the Beloit Public Library entitled “A Visual History of Roy Chapman Andrews, Beloit’s Native Son.”
Beloit College Professor of Geology and Biology, and dedicated RCAS board member, Carol Mankiewicz, said 7-foot-tall banners “will depict Andrews’ history from his birth and time in Beloit, his initial studies of whales, his land explorations, his ability to communicate through the many books he wrote, and how he ultimately gained celebrity status.”
The banners, displayed in the library Riverside Room, will feature historic photos provided by the American Museum of Natural History, where Andrews was once the director. There also will be exploration artifacts and personal photos of Andrews’ life donated by Andrews’ granddaughter.
SLU lecture April 21
SLU Mankiewicz will lead the 100th anniversary celebration with a presentation for the members of SLU (Society for Learning Unlimited) on April 21 from 9—11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.
“This talk will focus on Andrews’ life in Beloit, how Beloit was changing at the time Andrews was studying at Beloit College,” shares Mankiewicz. “He received his degree in English, which undoubtedly contributed to his success in writing and publishing 22 books. Most people don’t know that he started out studying whales, and was self-trained in taxidermy. He’s really more diverse than you might think.”
Andrews left Beloit after graduating in 1906, seeking employment at the American Museum of History, literally starting at the ground up by sweeping floors.
Accompanying the special exhibit at the library, founding RCA board member and author Ann Bausum will offer a free public lecture at the library from 7—8:30 p.m. on April 25. Bausum’s presentation will serve to introduce the exhibit.
Vavrus credited RCA Society Administrative Assistant Ruth Carlson for her efforts in bringing the upcoming events together. He said she has been steering the day-to-day operations, details and logistics.
Gaining artifacts
Carlson, embarked on an adventure of her own, inspired by conversations with Andrews’ granddaughter, Sara Applebee. In preparation for the 100th anniversary celebration, Carlson reached out to Applebee and shared plans for the upcoming events.
The women established a relationship, which led to Applebee sharing that she and her husband were in the process of downsizing, and were going to need to find a home for the many artifacts of her grandfather’s exploits. As the conversations continued, the idea of donating some of the artifacts for the anniversary celebration took shape.
But how would they transport the items, and ensure their safe passage? With support from the board, Carlson and her husband, Steve, headed to Texas, where Applebee resided. The trek became an adventure itself, as the trip ventured between a number of snowstorms and tornadoes.
Carlson and Applebee spent a cordial six hours perusing the artifacts selected for the anniversary exhibit, accompanied by stories and explanations by Applebee. Once packed up for transport, Carlson was entrusted with three huge totes and a suitcase, which made the return trip safely through more storms.
While several items will be returned to Applebee, many will remain in Beloit.
“We will have an awesome set of memorabilia to display,” shared Carlson. “Sara has included a book written by Andrews entitled ‘All About Dinosaurs,’ which he dedicated to his granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth. Additionally, she sent along his original handwritten manuscript, as well as the typed version before it went to print.”
Carlson noted the book was copyrighted in 1949. This is the very book that inspired DEA recipient, Phillip Currie, as he began his interest in dinosaurs.
Explorer Award
As the 19th recipient of the Distinguished Explorer Award, Currie will participate in a virtual lecture and Q and A session for approximately 1,200 area high school and middle school students. The lecture titled “Collecting Dinosaurs from Pole to Pole” will be delivered from Currie’s lab at the University of Alberta in Edmonton.
On April 29, an award presentation ceremony and acceptance lecture by Currie titled “Hunting Dinosaurs in the Gobi Desert: In the Footprints of Roy Chapman Andrews” will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the Beloit Public Library.
Later, a celebratory fundraising dinner will take place at the Beloit Club with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Reservations and payments are due by April 20.
Some events were funded in part by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The Wisconsin Humanities strengthens democracy through educational and cultural programs that build connections and understanding among people of all backgrounds and beliefs throughout the state.