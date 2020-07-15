SHARON—Despite the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 Roun’da Manure Bicycle Tour through friendly farm towns will go on.
The one-day tour will be held on Aug. 15 with four different routes for bicyclists, as well as various rest stops. There are four scenic routes to Sharon including those from Fontana, Darien, Shopiere and Poplar Grove.
Each rider will receive a coupon packet with “Moo Bucks,” which can be used at the four rest stops for ice cream, drinks, snacks, and other items that are available for sale.
At the conclusion of the ride, riders can enjoy a Pig Roast lunch while listening to local music. Riders can register online, by mail, or on the day of the event.
Riders can plan to park south of Sharon Community School (104 E. School St.) next to the baseball field on Church Street.
Rest Stops will include: Sharon Ice Cream Shop: 215 Baldwin St., Sharon; Darien Ice Cream Shop: 30 W. Beloit St., Darien; Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant, 107 W. Main St., Poplar Grove, Illinois; The Poplar Grind: 104 W. Main St., Poplar Grove, Illinois; and the Shopiere Soda Shop & Ice Cream Bar at 5218 E. County Road J, Clinton.
The ride is a major fundraising event for Historic Downtown Sharon and helps support its projects.
For more information visit https://roundamanurebicycletour.com and http://www.historicdowntownsharon.com.
Historic Downtown Sharon is a nonprofit historical society based in downtown Sharon. Board members strive to bring new people to the community and celebrate the hundreds of years of history that this small town has to offer. Historic Downtown Sharon sponsors three main events throughout the year—Model A Days, Victorian Christmas and the bike tour, according to its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.