SHARON— After being called off due to COVID-19 last year, the Roun’ da Manure Bicycle Tour will be back this year ushering bikers through friendly farm towns on Aug. 21.
“It’s a nice family event where everyone that is able to ride a bicycle can join in the fun. Nothing is timed. You can ride at your leisure or speed around. It’s entirely up to you,” said Roun da’ Manure Committee Chair Koren Dykstra.
This is a day of great family fun that takes cyclists through the areas of Sharon, Fontana, Darien and Shopiere in Wisconsin, and Poplar Grove in Illinois. Along the way people can stop at Myrt’s Ice Cream Shoppe in Sharon, Wisconsin, the Darien Ice Cream Shoppe, Poplar Grind, Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant and Shopiere Soda Shop & Ice Cream “Bar.”
“The easiest route is the Darien one and the most challenging is Fontana because of all those hills,” Dykstra said.
Included in registration is “moo bucks” people can use at each of the locations for whatever the business decides. At the conclusion of the ride, cyclists can enjoy a Pig Roast lunch while listening to music provided by local musicians in Goodman Park in Sharon.
Those who register before Aug. 1 can reserve a spot for $30 per adult (18 and older). After Aug. 1, adult registration will be $35 per person. Child registration is $15 each. Registration will be from 6:30—10 a.m. on the day of the event. For more information visit https://roundamanurebicycletour.com.
Those who do the Fontana loop are encouraged to arrive as early as possible as well as those who will be doing all the loops. Because it is the hilliest route, it’s best to do it before it gets too warm.
Two years ago the event attracted 120 people and up to 300 in some years. This year Dykstra noted some international riders are coming to the event.
When asked why the race is so popular, Dykstra joked: “I think its the ice cream.”
Dykstra also noted the event is open to anyone who wants to participate.
“We’ve had kids as young as 8-years-old in the ride do one or two of the routes,” Dykstra said. “It’s family fun. All ages are encouraged. It’s a more relaxing family fun day and you get to pick and choose how far you want to ride, whether it’s 120 miles or 105 or anywhere in between.”
The ride is a major fundraising event for Historic Downtown Sharon and helps support its projects.
For more information visit https://roundamanurebicycletour.com and http://www.historicdowntownsharon.com.
Sharon is centrally located along the southern Wisconsin state line. It is between the cities of Rockford and Chicago, Illinois and Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sharon is six miles west of Route 14 on Highway 67.
Riders can plan to park south of Sharon Community School, 104 E. School St next to the baseball field on Church St.