TOWN OF BELOIT—The Beloit Rotary is giving $12,500 to the Town of Beloit to build a pavilion in Armstrong Eddy Park. It will look similar to the pavilion located in Preservation Park.
“It’s really nice the Rotary took it upon themselves to try and help us out and do something for the community. We really appreciate their efforts and look forward to that partnership,” said Town of Beloit Director of Public Works Joe Rose.
Rose said the pavilion, an open air metal building, will be built on a concrete slab with a sidewalk leading to it. Construction will start in the spring.
“There’s a lot of people that use that park, especially to eat lunch, so this would give them a facility they could use to enjoy the view of the river and have some shelter,” Rose said.
Beloit Rotary Board of Directors member and past president William Beckley said the fundraising started in 2016 during his presidency, with the project continuing under Tom McCauley’s presidency. Town of Beloit Engineer and Batterman President Frank McKearn drew up the design for the pavilion.
Beckley said the Beloit Rotary wanted to find a local project in addition to its many projects it supports around the world.
Rose said work will continue at Armstrong Eddy Park, 1930 U.S. Highway 51.
“This winter we are going to redo the decking and railing on the handicapped fishing pier and we are looking into whether or not we can get a walking path with lighting down if we can get grant money from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources,” Rose said.
Rose said the parking lot and boat ramp have been reconstructed thanks to a matching grant from the DNR.
“The park has had a big facelift, but there are still a few things we’d like to get completed,” Rose said.