HARLEM TOWNSHIP— Authorities have identified a Roscoe woman as the person killed following a fatal crash on Wednesday in the area of Belvidere and Atwood roads in Harlem Township.
The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office said a 38-year-old Roscoe woman was killed in the single-vehicle crash.
Deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 1 p.m. and found that a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree.
An autopsy report is pending with the coroner’s office and toxicology tests will be completed in the coming weeks.