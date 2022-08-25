Scott Sanders, (Village of Rockton Administrator), Thomas Agran (srtist), Mark W. Szula (Roscoe Village President), and John Groh (president/CEO of RACVB) stand next to Roscoe’s first public mural after its unveiling on Thursday.
ROSCOE- A public mural now offers a new view along Main Street in Roscoe.
The village unveiled its first public mural on Main street at a pop-up celebration presented by both the Village of Roscoe and The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB).
Thomas Agran, based in Iowa City, Iowa, took six days to paint the 1,400-square-foot mural on the wall at 10536 Main St. Agran had to take a break in the middle of the project due to a family emergency, but he came back to finish the project.
This building is home to Roscoe Masonic Lodge No. 75, which was constructed in 1927. The lower level of the building is home to Mary’s Shear Artistry Hair Salon.
The mural depicts Winnebago County and Roscoe from a bird’s eye view.
“I wanted to depict an aerial view of the area,’’ Agran said. “I’ve always enjoyed painting larger pieces and through self-teaching I started designing a few murals.”
This is Agran’s second mural created for RACVB. The first one was completed last year in Rockford at the Magpie restaurant at 126 N Madison St.
RACVB created a program called CRE8IV (pronounced creative) three years ago. The goal of this program is to enhance the region for residents through public art.
Every summer for the past three years, RACVB has chosen artists to create murals. The organization puts a call out for local artists and the RACVB as a team chooses from the local entries.
‘We usually give a direction, but the artist comes up with the specific design for the art,” said Julie Huber, Destination Development Operations Manager at RACVB. “Then we approve the design before the project begins.”
Each mural is sponsored by a third party organization that pays the artist, while RACVB pays for lodging and travel, according to Huber.
This specific project was sponsored by the village, several private stakeholders and Roscoe Masonic Lodge No. 75.
“We saw similar programs and art in other communities and wanted to bring it to our community,” said John Groh, president and CEO of RACVB, “Public pieces like the mural in Roscoe bring people to the community and enrich its history.”
The mural in Roscoe is the 10th mural produced in 2022 and is the last one for the season. Oher murals were put on display in Loves Park, and Rockford this year.
“The project began in Rockford and we have slowly been expanding it,” Huber said. “In previous years we have helped artists be able to put public sculptures on display.”
Last year the organization commissioned one mural in Rockton and two murals in Pecatonica, which was the first time the project was expanded outside of Rockford.
“We are planning to expand the program into 2023, but the details are not yet confirmed,” Groh noted.
The Village of Roscoe was a big supporter of this program.
“In 2019, when I first heard about it, I wanted Roscoe to be a part of it,” recalled Scott Sanders, Administrator for the Village of Roscoe. “As soon as it came up this year at the village council meeting it was approved unanimously.”
The popup celebration also included a DJ, from Lux Productions, playing the latest hits and TNT Funnel Cakes providing a tasty treat for residents.