ROSCOE—The Founder’s Park project in Roscoe Township has been awarded a state grant in the amount of $337,300 through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program.
State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced the grant award recently. The Rockford Park District also was awarded a grant in the amount of $315,000 for the Ray Wantz Memorial Playground development.
Roscoe Township broke ground in March 2021 for a park and 3,350-square-foot community center at the 4500 block of Hononegah Road. Founder’s Park will be located on 17 acres that includes the original home of Roscoe Township’s first non-native settler couple, Robert and Hanna Cross. The Roscoe Township Historical Society is raising private funds to restore the Cross home, which was built in the 1840s. The park will feature an open pavilion with seating, a vendor area for outdoor events, indoor antique farm equipment displays, a farmer’s market area, walking paths and community gardens.
The OSLAD program is a state-financed grant program that provides funding assistance to local government agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public outdoor recreation areas. OSLAD is a matching program that provides an advance payment (for development projects only) that is 50% of the grant award amount shortly after the grant agreement is executed. The local agency must demonstrate and possess the ability to finance the remaining costs of an approved project prior to receipt of remaining grant funds.