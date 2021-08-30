ROSCOE — A Roscoe Township trustee has helped lead a statewide push for better access to prescription medications for low income, uninsured patients.
Earlier this month, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law that allows patients to donate certain unopened, unused medication to pharmacies or hospitals to be repurposed to those without health insurance.
The law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Trustee Elizabeth Lindquist, who works as an oncology pharmacist at SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center in Rockford, helped co-found the Illinois Prescription Drug Repository Coalition that brought together medical professionals and activists to raise awareness about the state’s lack of legislation concerning unused prescription drugs.
Lindquist says in her experience as a pharmacist, patients sometimes are left with excess medication due to an allergic reaction, change in treatment or the patients may die leaving behind unused, unopened medication that would previously have been incinerated and destroyed.
“This is going to help people who would otherwise not have access to medications due to lack of insurance,” Lindquist said. “I would say my work was an inspiration for this and it grew from there with the help of so many groups and dedicated people. This is something that’s been in the works for quite some time. I was thrilled to see it get signed by Governor Pritzker.”
Co-founder of IPDRC with Lindquist, Dr. Alan Hutchinson added, “Now that Governor Pritzker has signed I-DROP, I’m looking forward to introducing patients, institutions, and fellow providers to this exciting new resource of affordable medications as well as a new solution for their unneeded safe and unexpired medications.”
Over the last 15 years, Lindquist said patients and families have asked more frequently to donate oral cancer medications, some of which carry cash price tags of $20,000 per month without insurance.
In 2020, over half of Illinois adults reported being either “worried” or “very worried” about affording the cost of prescription drugs, according to a survey by Altarum’s Healthcare Value Hub. SafeNetRx, the Iowa prescription drug repository program, distributed $7.6 million worth of donated medication in 2020. The Georgia Drug Repository Program has saved patients an average of $1200 per patient per year.
Lindquist said the next key steps will be raising awareness of the new law to garner participation from various pharmacies and health care providers.
“How easy you make it for everyone matters a great deal,” she added. “Getting folks to know about this is the first thing that has to happen. We will be focusing on outreach in the next couple of months.”
The hope is that a statewide network of providers would be able to work together to offer medications to uninsured patients at no cost, Lindquist said.
With the start of the program, Lindquist said another goal is to collect data on the patients reached in the effort, along with potentially determining the waste saved from entering Illinois landfills.
Donated medication must be unexpired and in sealed, tamper-evident containers. Controlled substances are not eligible for donation. Medication dispensed in amber pharmacy containers most commonly given to patients are not eligible for donation.
For more information, visit www.ilrxdrugrepository.org/