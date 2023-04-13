BDN_210302_COMMUNITY
Buy Now

This architectural rendering depicts the look of the to-be-built Roscoe Township Community Center. 

 Rendering provided

ROSCOE  - A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday to mark the grand opening of the new Roscoe Township Community Center at 4562 Hononegah Road, Roscoe.

In 2018, Roscoe Township began developing a 17-acre parcel which includes the home of Hannah and Robert Cross, who in 1835 became Roscoe Township’s first non-native settlers. 