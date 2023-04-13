ROSCOE - A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday to mark the grand opening of the new Roscoe Township Community Center at 4562 Hononegah Road, Roscoe.
In 2018, Roscoe Township began developing a 17-acre parcel which includes the home of Hannah and Robert Cross, who in 1835 became Roscoe Township’s first non-native settlers.
The township assisted residents in forming a historical society, which is raising private funds to restore the home. Donations can be made at RoscoeHistory.org. The home will serve as a museum. The township crafted a plan to build a community center, develop the remainder of the property, and named it all Founders Park.
The township received two grants, totaling $1,041,000. The first grant was awarded in 2021 as a $704,000 PARC grant for the construction of the community center. The second was awarded last fall as a $337,000 OSLAD grant for the development of the remainder of the park.
Construction of the community center began in July. With assistance from Pheasants Forever and the US Fish & Wildlife Service, this winter approximately 13 acres of tallgrass and pollinator prairie were planted. The township plans to complete construction of the park this year, with a multi-use pavilion, field for outdoor markets, Native American land acknowledgment, and extensive walking paths.
The community center is 3,370 square feet and includes a small catering kitchen. The main room is 2,304 square feet and seats 183 people for lectures and 117 for dining. The township is sponsoring a variety of activities in conjunction with community leaders. When not in use by the township, the community center is available for rental by individuals and organizations.