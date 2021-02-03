ROCKTON - A Roscoe teen has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 29 robbery of the Mobil gas station at 111 N. Blackhawk Blvd. in Rockton, according to Rockton police.
On Tuesday, Rockton police arrested Gabriel B. Fletcher, 19, following a traffic stop of a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the robbery. He was later transported to the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford, police said.
Fletcher was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of cannabis (less than 100 grams but more than 30 grams.