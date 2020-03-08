ROSCOE—Village officials and residents discussed a proposal to increase the local sales tax by 1% during a sometimes heated meeting Saturday.
The sales tax increase proposal will appear on the March 17 primary election ballot and village officials said the revenue the tax increase will generate is needed for local road repairs.
Village Administrator Scott Sanders said numerous local roadways are deteriorating quickly and are in need of repairs.
“The condition of some of our roads is that there’s a need, we’ve needed to address for some time now,” Sanders said. “A sales tax, we believe, is the least cumbersome on our residents.”
Village Board president Mark Szula said for example, the gravel shoulders on some roads are “a public maintenance nightmare.” Officials hope to widen some roads to 26 feet and build new concrete shoulders.
If approved by voters, Sanders said the added sales tax would generate an additional $1.1 million of revenue each year over a five-year period to help fund improvements.
Sanders said village officials have worked hard to tighten up the language in the referendum question to be as specific as possible. This year’s question includes a sunset clause, promising voters the tax increase would expire in five years. The referendum also states the money raised only can be used for road repairs, and not for union workers’ benefits or salaries.
Several Roscoe residents brought forth numerous concerns and voiced opposition Saturday.
Some were concerned that motorists would bypass Roscoe to purchase cheaper fuel in Wisconsin. Others suggested residents get a tax exemption to encourage them to shop locally. Others voiced concern about previous incidents whwre companies who were contracted to do road work in the village did a substandard job. Some residents said they already pay enough taxes.
One resident spoke in favor of the proposed sales tax, stating that as a leader in the local school district, she believes children would be safer if the village were able to pay for new concrete roadway shoulders.
Sanders told community members he welcomes all feedback, both for and against the referendum, because he wants voters to go to the polls and make informed, educated decisions and hold true to their beliefs. But he urged residents to not make a decision based solely on bad past experiences.
Sanders said a number of residents are skeptical of how those dollars would be used, and the village wants to address those concerns face-to-face. He added the village promises to spend taxpayers’ money both legally and efficiently to benefit them in the long run.
Roscoe has placed a referendum for a sales tax increase on the ballot on four previous occasions. Thus far, voters have not approved the request.
Additional public hearings are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Roscoe Village Hall and 10 a.m. this coming Saturday at North Suburban District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.