Roscoe police seeking car burglary suspect Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSCOE—The Roscoe Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle break-in reported at Riverside Park on Nov. 7 around 9 a.m..Several stolen bank cards were subsequently used at the Target store in Machesney Park a short time later.Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Roscoe Police Department at 815-623-7338. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School Board President to address concerns over her email signature Beloit fatal crash victim identified Beloit man charged after multiple retail thefts Traffic stop results in drug charge for South Beloit man Couple bringing hardware store to Janesville's west side Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime