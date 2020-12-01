ROSCOE—Roscoe police made one impaired driving arrest and issued one seatbelt citation during the Thanksgiving enforcement effort.
Other actions taken by the Roscoe Police Department during the effort included:
- one suspended/revoked license citation
- two uninsured motorist citations
- 13 speeding citations
- two distracted driving citations
The Thanksgiving traffic enforcement effort took place Nov. 20—30. The goal was to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities during the high traffic period around the Thanksgiving holiday.