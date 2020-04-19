ROSCOE - Roscoe police are investigating a gunfire incident that was reported Thursday morning.
Police were called to the 5500 block of Andrews Drive at about 5:18 a.m., according to a news release from the Roscoe Police Department. Residents reported hearing shots fired and police recovered shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported.
Police are reviewing surveillance video in the area to develop leads.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Roscoe Police Department at 815-623-7338.
