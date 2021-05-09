ROSCOE—The Roscoe Police Department has achieved accreditation through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP).
Chief Jamie Evans began the accreditation process in early 2019. The Roscoe Police Department is one of 44 agencies with an ILEAP accreditation in the State of Illinois.
Accreditation is an ongoing process. Agencies evaluate policy and procedure against established criteria, and have their compliance with those criteria verified by an independent and authoritative body, The Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Council. The criteria, or standards, are policy development guidelines that represent a level of quality service delivery. The true indicator of compliance lies with an evaluation by trained, independent professional peers.