Retiring Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans and new Roscoe Police Chief Sam Hawley stand outside the newly renamed Jamie Ray-Evans Public Safety Building during a special ceremony Tuesday. Evans has served as Roscoe chief for 14 years.
ROSCOE — Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans was a strong advocate for modernizing the police department she oversaw, and she was a powerful voice when it came time to build a new police department building.
Now, her name can be seen on the building where she was the law enforcement leader for 14 years.
Village officials dedicated the police department headquarters as the Jamie Ray-Evans Public Safety Building during a special village board meeting Tuesday evening.
Evans announced on Feb. 27 that she will be retiring as chief after 25 years with the Roscoe Police Department — 14 of those years as chief.
Evans became the first woman to lead a police department in the Stateline Area 14 years ago after starting her career in law enforcement as a dispatcher in Ogle County. Today, there are women who lead police departments in Rockford, Illinois and the Town of Beloit in Wisconsin.
Sam Hawley, who served as deputy police chief, was sworn in as the new Roscoe Police Chief on April 4.
Both Evans and Hawley have served with the Roscoe Police Department since 1998.
“Right away we were friends,” Hawley recalled. “We went to the police academy together and that kind of cemented our friendship.”
Village President Mark Szula said it was a privilege to honor Evans who has served the village and its people so well over the years.
“Today, we honor a true pioneer in a profession that was not always welcoming to women in leadership roles,” Szula said. “She is leaving the department in better shape than she found it. We wish Chief Evans nothing but the best in all her future endeavors.”
Hawley presented Evans with a police retirement badge and identification, saying she demonstrated “a passion and love for something that doesn’t always love you back.”
Evans has been an advocate for the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation, where she serves as vice president. The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation is a non-profit foundation that works to educate the public about factors that lead to depression and suicide. She also was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and has been an advocate for breast cancer awareness.