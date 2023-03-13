ROSCOE - Jamie Evans, who became the first woman to head a police department in the Stateline Area about 14 years ago, is retiring.
Evans announced her retirement on Feb. 27. Her last day as Roscoe Police Chief will be April 27.
Village President Mark Szula said Roscoe Deputy Chief Sam Hawley has been sworn in as interim chief. Szula said he will formally present Hawley for a vote to be named permanent police chief at the April 4 Roscoe Village Board meeting.
"We do feel that Chief Hawley provides a seamless transition. He has worked for many years with Chief Evans," Szula said.
Evans and Hawley both have worked for the Roscoe Police Department since 1998. Evans was sworn in as police chief in November of 2008.
Szula said medical concerns have cut short Evans career in law enforcement that he is sure would have gone on for many more years. But now Evans has more time to dedicate to her work with area foundations and causes, including the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation, where she serves as vice president. The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation is a non-profit foundation that works to educate the public about factors that lead to depression and suicide. She also was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and has been an advocate for breast cancer awareness.
Town of Beloit Police Chief LeAnn Jones, another woman who leads a Stateline Area police department, noted she has worked with Evans on many levels.
"I currently serve as the Chair of the Roscoe Police and Fire Commission," Jones noted. "I actually got involved with the PFC because of Jamie. She thought of me when the village had an opening on their board. I served as a commissioner for many years before being selected as the chairperson a few years ago. Because of this role I was able to work closely with her on the hiring and promotional processes for Roscoe PD. Jamie and Deputy Chief Sam Hawley even attended my swearing ceremony when I became Chief of Police for the Town of Beloit."
Jones said Evans will be missing, and she noted the Roscoe chief has done so much for the Roscoe department and the community.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said he has seen the dedication of Evans over the years.
"I have known and worked with Chief Evans for the past 21-plus years. She is a top-notch professional and leader in our law enforcement community," Truman said. "We’ve always had a very good working relationship. She is a genuine person whom I’ve always felt that I could call at any time for advice or to bounce an idea off of. It has truly been an honor to work with her for so many years. I’m happy for her and look forward to our long lasting friendship."
A special meeting of the Roscoe Village Board has been scheduled for 6 p.m. April 11, which will be dedicated to acknowledging Evans' service to the village as a police officer and as police chief.
