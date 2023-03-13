Roscoe police department expansion is nearly finished
Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans (left) explains aspects of the department's evidence procedures to Roscoe Administrator Scott Sanders (right) in the  evidence processing room in this file photo from 2018. Evans has announced she will be retiring from the Roscoe Police Department.

ROSCOE - Jamie Evans, who became the first woman to head a police department in the Stateline Area about 14 years ago, is retiring.

Evans announced her retirement on Feb. 27. Her last day as Roscoe Police Chief will be April 27.