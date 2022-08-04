Joseph Cobb takes the plunge into the mud volleyball court at the Roscoe Mud Volleyball Tournament held last year in Riverside Park. The youngster was enjoying a little messy fun between volleyball matches.
ROSCOE- The Roscoe Mud Volleyball Tournament has been providing good clean, dirty fun for over 40 years and will be returning on Saturday.
The tournament will kick off at 8 a.m. and will take place at Riverside Park at 100 River Street, Roscoe. The tournament will end when all matches have concluded and a winner is decided, according to the press release.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful or (KNIB) will be hosting the event for the second year in a row. KNIB is a non-profit organization that promotes preserving the environment through waste reduction and recycling.
The event has drawn 175 co-ed teams whoo will be competing for the first place trophy and bragging rights, according to Steve Lindsay, marketing director for Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful. First and second place teams will also receive medals.
Each team will consist of eight to 10 players, with at least two female players required on the court at all times.
Teams had until July 31 to sign up for the tournament. The number of teams participating has increased from last year when 137 teams entered the tournament, according to Lindsay.
Each team came up with $200 to participate. All funds raised go to KNIB to run the event and support the organization.
“All of the funds go towards KNIB Community Programs we host throughout the Greater Northern Illinois Region,” Lindsay noted.
Some events include the Christmas tree recycling program, the Great American Cleanup as well as recycling centers KNIB operate in Rockford and the area.
People are welcome to watch the games take place with no entry fee required.
“We do not provide alcohol, but will have a couple of food trucks,” Lindsay noted. “Most participants bring food, beverages and tailgate in the parking area.”
Besides the entry fees, KNIB received various donations from outside organizations.
“Our title sponsor is Smith Amundsen and our stage sponsor is Cintas,” Lindsay said. “We have 24 court sponsors and quite a few companies who have donated services. The sponsors include a large donation from Franklin Display Group, a manufacturer of Clear Stream.”
There are some rules players should know about for the tournament, Lindsay noted.
A new rule at the games is that if a team reports 5 minutes late to game time, it results in an automatic game loss. If a team reports 10 minutes late to game time, it results in a loss of the entire match. One match consists of three games.
Shoes must be worn at all times due to safety concerns. Many players use duct tape to make sure their shoes stay on their feet because the mud can pull them right off.
All participants must be 14 years old or older to participate in the tournament.
Most importantly, Lindsay and his team wants people to have fun and enjoy themselves.
“You do not need to be a world class athlete to play,” Lindsay noted. “You just need to know how to have fun!”
Water hoses will be available on location for contestants to wash off between games, the hoses will be provided by the Harlem Roscoe Fire Department.
Outside of this event KNIB accepts donations through its website at www.KNIB.org.