ROSCOE - The Roscoe Memorial Day Parade, which was scheduled for May 30, has been cancelled.

The Roscoe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2955 was notified Thursday by the Village of Roscoe that the Roscoe Memorial Day Parade was cancelled, by the Village.

The traditional Memorial Day services still will take place at 11:45 a.m. on May 30 at the Roscoe Cemetery.

The public is invited to participate in this ceremony to honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.