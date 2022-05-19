Roscoe Memorial Day parade cancelled Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSCOE - The Roscoe Memorial Day Parade, which was scheduled for May 30, has been cancelled.The Roscoe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2955 was notified Thursday by the Village of Roscoe that the Roscoe Memorial Day Parade was cancelled, by the Village.The traditional Memorial Day services still will take place at 11:45 a.m. on May 30 at the Roscoe Cemetery.The public is invited to participate in this ceremony to honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Day Parade Village Of Roscoe Veterans Of Foreign Wars Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board approves hiring of new athletic director, discuss application process Janesville landlord accused of sexual harassment Teacher at McNeel school in Beloit retiring, says she will “always be a Lancer” Beloit, Janesville, Rockton swimming pools to open Final step for Beloit casino, resort project approved Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime