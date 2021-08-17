CINCINNATI—A Roscoe, Illinois man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for a sexual assault of an 8-year-old child in June of 2018 at a hotel in Sharonville, Ohio, according to court records filed in Hamilton County, Ohio Circuit Court.
Joshua Cowan, 31, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child on June 17, 2018.
In May, Cowan pleaded guilty to first-degree rape.
Cowan was arrested and charged after authorities were called to a hotel following the report of a sexual assault of a child. Court records indicate that Cowan was intoxicated and assaulted the child while the child was sleeping.
The child sent a text message to the victim’s mother informing her of the assault, court records show.
In his initial interview with police, Cowan admitted to the assault, saying he was under the influence and dreaming, according to reporting by the media outlet Cincinnati.com.