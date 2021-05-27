CINCINNATI—A Roscoe, Illinois man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an 8-year-old child from June 17, 2018 at a hotel in Sharonville, Ohio, according to court records filed in Hamilton County, Ohio Circuit Court.
Joshua Cowan, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape on Wednesday, a Hamilton County court clerk confirmed to the Beloit Daily News.
Cowan was arrested and charged after authorities were called to a hotel on June 17, 2018 following the report of a sexual assault of a child. Court records indicate that Cowan was intoxicated and assaulted the child while the child was sleeping.
The child sent a text message to the victim’s mother informing her of the assault, court records show.
In his initial interview with police, Cowan admitted to the assault, saying he was under the influence and dreaming, according to reporting by the media outlet Cincinnati.com.
Cowan’s case had moved slowly through the court system since being filed in 2018, and the plea hearing signals a possible resolution in the case is near.
No sentencing date has yet been set in the case, the court clerk said.