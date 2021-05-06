BELOIT—A Roscoe, Illinois man who allegedly had a stolen firearm in his possession when police stopped him on May now faces charges from the incident, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Rodney L. Williams, 35, was observed by a patrol officer driving recklessly on Beloit’s West side. When he was stopped a stolen firearm was recovered from the vehicle. The complaint said the firearm was registered as stolen through the Janesville Police Department.
He faces charges of concealing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and resisting an officer.