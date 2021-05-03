BELOIT - A Roscoe man was arrested on May 1 following a traffic stop in which police later found a stolen firearm in the vehicle he was driving, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Police said Rodney L. Williams, 35, was observed by a patrol officer driving recklessly on the city's West side. Officer located the vehicle and Williams near the intersection of Poole Court and Sixth Street.
Williams fled from police on foot and was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Poole Court.
A stolen firearm was recovered from the vehicle. Williams was arrested for possible charges of reckless driving, operating while intoxicated-first offense, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of stolen property.